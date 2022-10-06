FDA approves Desktop Metal unit's resin for orthodontic and dental applications
Oct. 06, 2022 10:42 AM ETDesktop Metal, Inc. (DM)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Desktop Health, a healthcare unit of 3D printing solutions provider Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM), on Thursday said it had got a U.S. FDA medical device approval for its SmileGuard resin which can be used in several orthodontic and dental applications.
- The resin was given a so-called 510(k) clearance.
- The company said the resin could be used by dentists and labs to 3D print bite splints, night guards, and mouth guards in the office in as little as one hour, allowing same-day delivery.
- The resin was available for ordering and shipping, Desktop Health said in a statement.
- Class A shares of Desktop Metal +0.4% to $2.78 in morning trading.
