Tradeweb Markets ADV climbs 17.2% Y/Y in September
Oct. 06, 2022 10:47 AM ETTradeweb Markets Inc. (TW)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Tradeweb Markets (NASDAQ:TW) average daily volume for September was $1.20T, a year-over-year increase of 17.2%, the exchange said Thursday. Total trading volume improved to $25.1T from $23.4T in August.
- U.S. government bond ADV came in at $129.3B, up 3.8% Y/Y. European government bond ADV climbed 20.8% to $41.6B, driven by heightened rates market volatility and record activity in U.K. gilts.
- Mortgage ADV fell 9.5% to $162.1B as substantially higher mortgage rates from a year before coupled with inflationary concerns weighed on issuance and trading activity in the sector.
- U.S. ETF ADV rose 33.5% to $7.6B from a year earlier, and European ETF ADV gained 5.8% to $2.4B.
- Repurchase Agreement ADV of $381.2B increased 16.6% from the year-ago period despite money market volatility and looming usage of the Federal Reserve's reverse repo facility.
- Previously, (Sep. 7) Tradeweb ADV dips 6.4% in August, trading volume climbs.
Comments