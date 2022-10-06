Tradeweb Markets ADV climbs 17.2% Y/Y in September

  • Tradeweb Markets (NASDAQ:TW) average daily volume for September was $1.20T, a year-over-year increase of 17.2%, the exchange said Thursday. Total trading volume improved to $25.1T from $23.4T in August.
  • U.S. government bond ADV came in at $129.3B, up 3.8% Y/Y. European government bond ADV climbed 20.8% to $41.6B, driven by heightened rates market volatility and record activity in U.K. gilts.
  • Mortgage ADV fell 9.5% to $162.1B as substantially higher mortgage rates from a year before coupled with inflationary concerns weighed on issuance and trading activity in the sector.
  • U.S. ETF ADV rose 33.5% to $7.6B from a year earlier, and European ETF ADV gained 5.8% to $2.4B.
  • Repurchase Agreement ADV of $381.2B increased 16.6% from the year-ago period despite money market volatility and looming usage of the Federal Reserve's reverse repo facility.
