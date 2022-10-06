Trimble shifts headquarters to Westminster, Colorado
Oct. 06, 2022 10:57 AM ETTrimble Inc. (TRMB)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) has shifted its headquarters from Sunnyvale, California to Westminster, Colorado.
- The industrial technology company has its largest employment center in the U.S. in Westminster. The location serves as a central business hub for several of Trimble's core market segments including agriculture, construction and geospatial. In addition, Trimble's (TRMB) CEO, CFO, a number of its senior business leaders, and over 1,000 employees are located in the city.
- Sunnyvale will continue to be a strategic hub for the company and has been designated as the Silicon Valley Center for Innovation and Operations. Trimble's (TRMB) Sunnyvale core business functions include engineering, legal, operations and sustainability, corporate accounting and tax.
- The headquarters change will have no material impact on Trimble management, employees or customers.
