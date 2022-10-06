Deal spread in Flagstar/New York Community widens on report on potential discrimination lawsuit
Oct. 06, 2022
By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- The spread in N.Y. Community Bancorp's (NYSE:NYCB) planned purchase of Flagstar (NYSE:FBC) widened slightly amid a report that the Dept. of Justice may be considering a lawsuit against Flagtsar over allegations of racial discrimination.
- The DOJ may be mulling a racial discrimination suit on allegations that the bank's black customers paid more for home loans than others, according to traders, who cited a Capitol Forum report that's circulating.
- The deal spread widened to $1.81.
- New York Community (NYCB) agreed to purchase Flagstar (FBC) last April in a $2.6B stock deal at the time. NYCB CEO Thomas Cangemi said in late July during the Q2 earnings call that both sides are fully committed to completing the transaction as soon as possible.
- Flagstar (FBC) wasn't immediately available to respond to Seeking Alpha email request for comment.
- The report comes after the DOJ last Wednesday announced an agreement to resolve allegations that Lakeland Bank (LBAI) allegedly engaged in a pattern or practice of lending discrimination by “redlining” in the Newark metropolitan area.
