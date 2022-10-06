Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) said Thursday it "welcomes" the resignation of the chairman of its 86%-owned Energy Resources of Australia Ltd., after it pressured ERA over a proposal to mine uranium in Australia's Northern Territory despite objections from an indigenous community.

Peter Mansell will resign immediately as ERA's chair after the company obtained a A$100M loan from Rio Tinto (RIO) to pay for rehabilitation of the closed Ranger mine.

Rio (RIO) called for the resignation earlier this week after ERA's board published a report that considered reopening the mine.

ERA said earlier in 2022 that closing the site would cost as much as A$2.2B; on Thursday, it said the loan would give it "additional time to negotiate and implement a future funding solution" to rehabilitate the mine.

The change comes as Rio Tinto (RIO) tries to restore its image following the decision in 2020 to blow up ancient indigenous rock shelters at Western Australia's Juukan Gorge.