SPAC Digital Transformation Opportunities to merge with American Oncology Network

Oct. 06, 2022 11:01 AM ETDigital Transformation Opportunities Corp. (DTOC)By: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor

Business acronym SPAC - Special Purpose Acquisition Company. 3D Render

Evgeny Gromov

SPAC Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. (NASDAQ:DTOC) plans to merge with healthcare provider American Oncology Network through a deal that values the combined company at an enterprise value of around $500M.

The deal is expected to close during the first half of 2023, with shares of the combined company slated to trade on Nasdaq.

Based in Ft. Meyers, Fla., American Oncology Network is a community-based network of oncology practices. The network is comprised of 24 practices in 18 states.

For more SPAC news, check out SA's SPAC News page.

 

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.