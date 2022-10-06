SPAC Digital Transformation Opportunities to merge with American Oncology Network

SPAC Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. (NASDAQ:DTOC) plans to merge with healthcare provider American Oncology Network through a deal that values the combined company at an enterprise value of around $500M.

The deal is expected to close during the first half of 2023, with shares of the combined company slated to trade on Nasdaq.

Based in Ft. Meyers, Fla., American Oncology Network is a community-based network of oncology practices. The network is comprised of 24 practices in 18 states.

