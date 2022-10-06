Owlet seeks FDA medical device approval for its prescription monitor for infants

Oct. 06, 2022 11:11 AM ETOwlet, Inc. (OWLT)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
  • Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) on Thursday said it was seeking a U.S. FDA medical device approval for its prescription monitor for infants.
  • The company filed a so-called 510(k) premarket notification for the device, OWLT said in a statement.
  • The monitor is intended to assist with the in-home monitoring of babies under a physician's care, OWLT said.
  • The device provides alerts to parents when there are abnormalities in their baby's heart rate or oxygen saturation level.
  • Class A shares of OWLT +0.9% to $1.11 in morning trading.

