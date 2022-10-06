Pulse Biosciences reports positive data on CellFX System for basal cell carcinoma lesions
Oct. 06, 2022 11:15 AM ETPulse Biosciences, Inc. (PLSE)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) said that new data on its CellFX System, based on the company' Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology, led to clearance of low-risk basal cell carcinoma lesions.
- The technology use nonthermal energy to clear lesions with a lower likelihood of scar formation compared to excisional surgery using electrodesiccation and curettage or Mohs micrographic surgery, the current standards of care for these lesions.
- A video presentation on the results will take place at the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery Annual Meeting which runs Oct. 6-10.
- Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating views Pulse (PLSE) as a hold with high marks for momentum and revisions.
