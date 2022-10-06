Pulse Biosciences reports positive data on CellFX System for basal cell carcinoma lesions

Oct. 06, 2022

Basal Cell Carcinoma

  • Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) said that new data on its CellFX System, based on the company' Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology, led to clearance of low-risk basal cell carcinoma lesions.
  • The technology use nonthermal energy to clear lesions with a lower likelihood of scar formation compared to excisional surgery using electrodesiccation and curettage or Mohs micrographic surgery, the current standards of care for these lesions.
  • A video presentation on the results will take place at the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery Annual Meeting which runs Oct. 6-10.
