The $3.8B bid by JetBlue Airways (JBLU) to acquire Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) has the backing of two prominent proxy firms.

Institutional Shareholder Services and Glass, Lewis & Co. both recommended that Spirit (SAVE) shareholders vote at a special meeting on October 19 to accept JetBlue's (JBLU) offer.

In the latest update on the deal, Spirit (SAVE) CEO Ted Christie said the companies are continuing to make progress toward completing the transaction.

The last major deal hurdle is the Justice Department, according to Associated Press. The DOJ is reviewing the deal for possible antitrust concerns.

Shares of Spirit Airlines (SAVE) fell 0.55% on Thursday to $19.45, which is about 25% below where they stood when the airline company agreed to the buyout offer.

