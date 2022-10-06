Only 6% of U.S. listed ETFs have positive returns YTD

The exchange traded fund universe has had a difficult first three quarters of 2022 in terms of returns, following the overall stock market lower. Now we have data from CFRA that shows just how dismal the performance has been.

Aniket Ullal, CFRA’s head of ETF Data & Analytics, outlined in an investor note that “of the 2,754 ETFs listed in the U.S. (excluding leveraged and inverse products) as of the end of Q3, only 6% (i.e., 161 ETFs) had positive absolute returns in 2022 year to date.”

Moreover, Ullal noted that of the 11 S&P sectors only the energy segment is positive on the year. As a result, the top performing funds are commodity and energy related ETFs.

At the same time, high beta, tech-driven ETF market categories had delivered some of the worst 2022 returns. This includes groups like fintech, bitcoin mining and online retail.

ETFs have struggled from a performance vantagepoint, but that has not stopped investors from pouring their cash into the space. Through the first three quarters of the year, ETFs have taken in $396B, led by the world’s third largest ETF, the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO), which has attracted $36.58B.

Some of the market's top ETF performance leaders in 2022 have been as follows: (NYSEARCA:UNL) +89.3%, (NYSEARCA:UNG) +88.1%, (NYSEARCA:GAZ) +86.1%, (PFIX) +74.1%, and (PXE) +63.7%.

From a fund flow perceptive, see what exchange traded funds attracted the most significant amount of investor capital during Q3.