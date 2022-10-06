Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) on Thursday was downgraded to a Sell rating from Neutral by analysts at UBS. The bank said declining demand for the chemical producer's products is weighing on Venator's stock.

UBS cut its Q3 estimate for Venator to a loss per share of -$0.11 from EPS of $0.02.

Venator fell as much as 14% during today’s session after disclosing a "meaningful decline" in sales volume for its titanium dioxide products in Europe and Asia during the current quarter.

UBS said weaker demand for titanium dioxide, a mineral typically used as a white pigment in consumer and industrial products, is weighing on Venator. A wave of inventory reductions among manufacturers is driving down volumes of titanium dioxide by 10% to 20%, UBS estimated.

The bank cut its EBITDA forecast by 41% to $141 million for 2023 as Venator copes with lower volumes and high costs for energy in Europe, where the company has about 80% of its production capacity.

“On our reduced earnings outlook, EBITDA doesn't meaningfully improve until 2025,” Joshua Spector, analyst at UBS, said in the Oct. 6 report. “We assume capex and other discretionary spend is flexed down near term, but that still doesn't get to positive free cash flow in our view.”

Venator is down 67% this year, compared with a compared with a 23% decline for the Russell 200 Index (RTY).

Venator's updated guidance followed Tronox's (TROX) warning of weak titanium dioxide sales, while Chemours (CC) cited declining demand in its Titanium Technologies business for cutting its earnings guidance.

Seeking Alpha contributor Gold Panda has a Sell rating on Venator (VNTR) because of concerns about titanium dioxide demand.