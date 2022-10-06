Union Pacific partners with ZTR to build hybrid-electric locomotives
Oct. 06, 2022
- Union Pacific Railroad (NYSE:UNP) has collaborated with green technology company ZTR to build hybrid-electric locomotives.
- The locomotives will be built at Union Pacific's North Little Rock, Arkansas, facility with the first prototype expected to be delivered in late 2023 and five additional units arriving in 2024.
- This pilot project will help make UNP's fleet more fuel efficient as the railroad franchise works to explore 'drop-in' technologies that modify current systems and reduce its carbon footprint.
- Known as "mother-slug" sets, two locomotives are replaced with one diesel locomotive connected to an accessory or slug. The slug unit will be converted and equipped with batteries, power electronics and controls supplied by ZTR. This helps achieve fuel and maintenance savings and offers environmental benefits allowing the hybrid-electric "mother-slug" to operate in single engine, battery charging or electric only modes.
