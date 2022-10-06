SPAC Goldenstone Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GDST) and blockchain fintech Roxe Holding have mutually agreed to terminate their merger deal which had an estimated enterprise value of around $3.6B.

Goldenstone said in an SEC filing that the two companies entered into a termination agreement on Sept. 30.

Roxe Holding is a provider of blockchain-based payment solutions. The merger deal, which was expected to close during the first half of 2023, had pegged the estimated enterprise value of the combined company at around $3.6B, subject to adjustment based on a valuation that was being conducted by an independent investment bank.

Goldenstone held its initial public offering in March, raising around $58M.