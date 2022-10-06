Adobe paring earlier gains amid activist speculation
- Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) pared some earlier gains after rising as much as 2.7% after traders passed around a report from Tuesday that speculated the tools company could be a potential target for an activist.
- Adobe (ADBE) may be a possible activist target given its recent plunge following the $20 billion purchase of Figma last month that wiped out $25 billion of Adobe's market cap. Adobe is is in the 75th percentile of companies most likely to be targeted by an activist investor, according to Insightia’s Vulnerability module.
- An activist could try to provide an alternative strategy for the company including a stock repurchase and dividend, the report speculated. In addition an activist may highlight Adobe’s high selling, general, and administrative costs, which are more than double the S&P 500 index average, according to the report.
- Adobe (ADBE) shares had plunged 20% through Wednesday since the deal was announced last month. Adobe last month saw several downgrades from sell side firms following the announcement of the Figma deal.
