Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) is lower again Thursday, -1%, as some off-camera lawyering looks to come to some kind of resolution of the dispute over Elon Musk's $44B deal to acquire the company and take it private.

An already once-postponed deposition of Elon Musk - most recently set for Thursday - is delayed again as the Twitter and Musk teams deal behind the scenes with details around Musk's revived offer to go through with the $44B purchase (but conditioned on stopping the legal action).

Delaware Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick confirmed Wednesday that neither side had moved for a delay to their trial, so the schedule (to start Oct. 17) remained on course.

That trial is approaching at breakneck speed from a legal perspective. It's now 11 days away; final witness lists for the trial were due at the end of Wednesday; and upcoming pretrial draft order deadlines leave very little time for any remaining fact-finding depositions to take place.

The two sides of the deal were talking as of late Wednesday, the WSJ says, over details of Musk's proposal to follow through with his original agreement.

Musk had also reportedly tried to get the price of the deal lowered before sending this week's letter offering to move forward at the original price. He had sought a discount of up to 30%, according to the NYT - valuing Twitter at about $31B, vs. a current market capitalization of about $39.7B - but was rebuffed by the company. Talks in the past week of a 10% discount also ultimately didn't move forward.

Another entire arm of the deal talks focuses on the banks supplying some $13B in debt - including Morgan Stanley (MS), Bank of America (BAC) and Barclays (BCS) - and which are now looking at selling that debt for heavy losses (perhaps even billions of dollars) following volatility in the high-yield and credit markets.

Apollo Global Management and Sixth Street Partners said they were no longer in talks to provide financing for the deal - unsurprising amid Musk's months-long effort to exit the transaction.