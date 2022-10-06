Chinese garment manufacturer Addentax Group (NASDAQ:ATXG) stock shot up nearly 40% midday Thursday.

Shares of Addentax, which went public in late August, opened at $2.69, hitting a high of $4 in late morning trading. The stock recently changes hands at $3.72 at approximately 12:00 p.m. ET.

Addentax uplisted its shares and held a $25M initial public offering on Aug. 31, pricing 5M shares at $5 per share. Shares rocketed nearly 8,700% to close at an all-time high of $656.54. The stock tumbled the following day and has been trending lower since, hitting a 52-week low of $2.53 on Wednesday.

Incorporated in Nevada, Addentax operates through China-based subsidiaries, providing services such as garment manufacturing, epidemic prevention supplies manufacturing and distribution, logistics and property management. The company is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

