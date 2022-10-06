Santen's dry eye therapy Cationorm gets approval in Canada
Oct. 06, 2022 12:17 PM ETSanten Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (SNPHY), SNPHFBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Santen Pharmaceutical's (OTCPK:SNPHY) (OTCPK:SNPHF) unit Santen Canada received Health Canada's approval of Cationorm Plus for relief of dry eye and ocular allergy symptoms.
- Cationorm Plus is a sterile, preservative-free, artificial tear containing a novel technology called Novasorb, the company said in an Oct. 6 press release.
- "We are pleased that with this approval, doctors and patients in Canada will now benefit from the first artificial tear that uses a positive cationic emulsion to provide improved hydration in the eye," said Craig Wallace, general manager of Canada, U.K., Ireland, and South Africa at Santen.
