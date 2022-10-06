Santen's dry eye therapy Cationorm gets approval in Canada

Oct. 06, 2022 12:17 PM ETSanten Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (SNPHY), SNPHFBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Canadian Healthcare System

matt_benoit

  • Santen Pharmaceutical's (OTCPK:SNPHY) (OTCPK:SNPHF) unit Santen Canada received Health Canada's approval of Cationorm Plus for relief of dry eye and ocular allergy symptoms.
  • Cationorm Plus is a sterile, preservative-free, artificial tear containing a novel technology called Novasorb, the company said in an Oct. 6 press release.
  • "We are pleased that with this approval, doctors and patients in Canada will now benefit from the first artificial tear that uses a positive cationic emulsion to provide improved hydration in the eye," said Craig Wallace, general manager of Canada, U.K., Ireland, and South Africa at Santen.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.