U.S. homebuyers' down payments almost double from prepandemic, Redfin reports

Amid significantly higher U.S. mortgage rates and house prices compared with last year coupled with four-decade high consumer price inflation, homebuyers' down payments have nearly doubled from pre-pandemic levels, making it harder for prospective buyers to afford homes.

The typical U.S. homebuyer who took out a mortgage in July made a down payment of $62.5K, according to a Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) report. That's up 13.6% from a year before and almost twice the median down payment of $32.9K in July 2019.

Buyer's down payments for July represented 15.2% of their purchase price, up slightly from 15% in the year-ago period and up from 10% before the pandemic.

But as higher mortgage rates cut into buyers' monthly budgets thus cooling down the housing market, down payments have come off their peak of $66K in May and June.

That being said, “homebuyers don’t need to make enormous down payments anymore because they’re much less likely to encounter bidding wars now that so many Americans have bowed out of the market,” said Redfin Senior Economist Sheharyar Bokhari. "While down payments will likely remain elevated above pre-pandemic levels, they’ll probably fall a bit in the short term.”

In an effort to make homeownership more achievable, Redfin (RDFN) has launched a down payment assistance feature, allowing potential U.S. homebuyers to discover down payment assistance programs they may qualify for.

Each eligible for-sale listing page on Redfin's website displays the number of down payment assistance programs available in that area, it said. That could bring more traffic to its site as homebuyers look for ways to save for a down payment amid near-record high house prices and rising mortgage rates.

Earlier, mortgage rates decrease slightly on ongoing economic uncertainty.