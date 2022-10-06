Seagate shares fall as Benchmark cuts estimates and storage concerns grow
Oct. 06, 2022 12:27 PM ET By: Rex Crum, SA News Editor
- Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) shares fell more than 4%, Thursday, as Benchmark analyst Mark Miller took down his earnings and revenue estimates amid growing concerns about the outlook for digital storage and memory companies.
- Miller lowered his December quarter estimates on Seagate (STX) to earnings of $1.02 a share, excluding one-time items, on $2.25B in sales, from an earlier forecast of a profit of $1.22 a share, on revenue of $2.4B. Miller moves came a little more than a month after he cut his rating on Seagate (STX) to hold from buy following the company's own quarterly revenue warning.
- Miller said companies like Seagate (STX) "have recently lowered their forecasts for the September quarter due to weaker trends" such as inventory corrections in Asia.
- Along with Seagate (STX), disk-drive and storage rival Western Digital (WDC) fell 3.5% as trading progressed on Thursday.
- Miller added that the memory market is also still sussing out what lies ahead after Micron Technology (MU) last week gave an earnings and revenue forecast that was nowhere near Wall Street's expectations.
