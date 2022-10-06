In an investor day presentation on Thursday, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings CFO Mark Kempa indicated the cruise operator has a plan to return to pre-pandemic debt levels in the near future.

The company indicated in the presentation that preliminary third-quarter financial figures reflect total liquidity of about $2.2B, consisting of $1.2B of cash and cash equivalents and a $1B undrawn commitment. The company also plans to amend the terms of some of its debt agreements by year-end, with Kempa noting that the current liquidity position for the cruise operator is better than he had previously anticipated.

Kempa added that the cruise line intends to reduce leverage to 4X by 2024 and 3X in 2025, back to 2019 levels. A decrease in leverage from nearly 7X in 2014 to 3.2X prior to the pandemic was cited as precedent for the company’s ability to effectively reduce debt.

In fact, shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE:NCLH) rose 1.36% on Thursday, moving upward alongside Royal Caribbean. By Contrast, Carnival Corporation shares fell nearly 4% on the day.

