Titan International 'running great' with $540M in Q2 revenues, Taylor says

Oct. 06, 2022 12:32 PM ETTitan International, Inc. (TWI)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

CLOSE UP: Freight semi truck passing by on highway, tires and wheels rolling

helivideo/iStock via Getty Images

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) wobbles between small gains and losses in Thursday's trading after Chairman Morry Taylor said Q3 was "great and on track with sales and profitability," expecting revenues of ~$540M after "typical summer holiday shutdowns in Europe, typical summer plant maintenance shutdowns and normal seasonality."

While the farm equipment maker believes the world is "heading fast toward recession," Taylor said Titan (TWI) is "in a great position" given the current market dynamics in farming and "will not be affected by the Big R in a big way... It is a really great time to be producing wheels, tires and undercarriage in the farm business."

"If the inventory of crops do not rise, this market should continue to grow, especially in large farming equipment," the Chairman said. "Since crops are most likely to fall below peak levels this year, 2023 should be another big year for TWI, and 2024 has strong possibilities as well."

Titan International (TWI) is experiencing a surge in global demand, and the stock is "an underrated 'new normal' buy opportunity," BehavioralSync writes in an analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.