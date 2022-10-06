Juul Labs cancels international expansion, plans staff cuts - WSJ

Oct. 06, 2022

Embattled e-cigarette manufacturer Juul Labs Inc. (JUUL) is canceling plans to branch outside the US and is unsteady eyeing headcount reductions, per The Wall Street Journal.

The news comes shortly after reports that the vape manufacturer is considering filing for bankruptcy. However, the Journal reported on Thursday that the company recently refinanced its debt, putting off that prospect for the immediate term.

It is uncertain at this time how many employees may be targeted for termination. Currently, Altria (NYSE:MO) holds a 35% stake in JUUL. As of June 30, the carrying value of Altria's (MO) investment in Juul was $450M.

