Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) has partnered with Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ), Mastercard (NYSE:MA) and workforce payments platform Branch on Thursday to offer Uber drivers faster payouts as well as rewards on fueling.

In expanding the Uber Pro driver loyalty program, the new Uber Pro Card will help drivers and couriers save on gas and fees, and it offers customized perks like up to 10% cashback on gas and up to 12% on EV charging.

"Drivers and couriers will now have the ability to get more cash back on gas and EV charging and have their earnings automatically deposited to their accounts after each trip - free of charge,” said Andrew Macdonald, senior vice president, Mobility & Business Operations at Uber.

The Uber Pro Card, which is a Debit Mastercard BusinessCard, includes a business checking account powered by Branch designed to enable drivers to keep more of what they earn.

The move shows that paytech firms and banks are increasingly opening up their payments capabilities to ride-sharing apps in an effort to drive more credit card users to their respective platforms. For instance, Grubhub, another food ordering and delivery marketplace, recently teamed up with Paypal (PYPL) and Visa (V) to offer drivers flexible payments.

Before the pandemic occurred, Uber expanded driver debit cards to Mexico in partnership with Mastercard.