Tiger Global looking to raise $6B for next venture capital fund: report
Oct. 06, 2022
- Investment management company Tiger Global is looking to raise as much as $6B for its next venture capital fund, Axios reported.
- The news outlet, citing an investor letter, noted that a first close for the fund is planned as soon as January 2023. At $6B, the new venture fund would be less than half of what Tiger Global raised for its last fund, as valuations for private market companies have dropped, due in part to falling stock markets and economic uncertainty caused by geopolitical tensions and rising interest rates.
- Founded by Chase Coleman, Tiger Global did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Seeking Alpha.
- Tiger Global, which also operates a hedge fund, made several positions to its portfolio in the second-quarter, taking new positions in Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL) and Zillow (Z), among others, while reducing or exiting holdings in other public companies.
