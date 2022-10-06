Berry Corp. jumps 7.9% on report of exploring potential sale
Oct. 06, 2022 Berry Corporation (BRY)
- Berry Corp. (NASDAQ:BRY) soared 7.8% on a report that the oil producer is exploring options, including a possible sale.
- The company is looking at several different options as it conducts a strategic review, according to a Reuters report, which cited sources familiar. Berry (BRY) has a market value of $669 million.
- The California oil producer could see interest from suitors with backing from private equity firms or international energy companies, according to Reuters.
- Berry (BRY) didn't respond to Reuters request for comment.
- Berry (BRY) short interest is 3.8%.
