Berry Corp. jumps 7.9% on report of exploring potential sale

Oct. 06, 2022

pumpjack pumping oil in Midway-Sunset Oil Field, California

NNehring/E+ via Getty Images

  • Berry Corp. (NASDAQ:BRYsoared 7.8% on a report that the oil producer is exploring options, including a possible sale.
  • The company is looking at several different options as it conducts a strategic review,  according to a Reuters report, which cited sources familiar. Berry (BRY) has a market value of $669 million.
  • The California oil producer could see interest from suitors with backing from private equity firms or international energy companies, according to Reuters.
  • Berry (BRY) didn't respond to Reuters request for comment.
  • Berry (BRY) short interest is 3.8%. 

