OM Holdings International expands the DoGetGo app in western Jamaica
Oct. 06, 2022 1:12 PM ETOM Holdings International, Inc. (OMHI)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- OM Holdings International (OTC:OMHI) has announced the successful launch of the DoRide experience within its DoGetGo Super App, at the Half Moon Resort, in Montego Bay, Jamaica.
- DoRide is a transportation experience that allows users to book rides in real-time, with government-approved drivers who own newer model vehicles.
- The company has started onboarding in Western Jamaica, which will receive 72% of the nation’s projected 2.45M visitor arrivals this year.
- In 2023, the OMHI plans to complete DoRide expansion across the entire country by onboarding additional government-approved transport companies.
- "Before the end of 2023, we plan to launch DoMed and DoTask, which will synergistically complete the overall user experience.” said Mark Vanterpool, CEO and Chairman of OMHI.
- OMHI is +8.8% to $0.59.
Comments