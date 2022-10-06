CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) rose 2.7% after the company filed an 8-K on Wednesday on an amended severance agreement for executives, including CEO Charles Treadway.

The newly revised agreement includes a bigger payout in the event of a change-in-control, according to the 8-K. The severance amount will be two times (three times for Treadway) the sum of the executive’s base salary and target bonus.

Some investors have seen the severance/change in control language in filings in the past in other companies to be a sign of a potential takeover, though often times it's not the case.

CommScope didn't immediately respond to Seeking Alpha email request for comment.

On Tuesday CommScope (COMM) popped up 3.4% as Credit Suisse upgraded the fiber optic cable company to outperform from neutral, noting it is likely going to benefit from "multi-year tailwinds" ahead of it.

Analysts are mostly cautious on CommScope Holding (COMM). It has a HOLD rating from Seeking Alpha authors, while Wall Street analysts rate it a HOLD. Conversely, Seeking Alpha's quant system, which consistently beats the market, rates COMM a STRONG BUY.