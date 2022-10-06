'New' Biohaven up 81% days after Pfizer acquisition as investors see pipeline potential
- Although Pfizer completed its acquisition of Biohaven Pharmaceutical on Monday, the company lives on as a separately traded company, Biohaven Ltd. (BHVN), due to a spinoff before the acquisition closed.
- Biohaven Ltd. (BHVN) shares are up ~81% since Monday's close through Thursday afternoon trading.
- While Pfizer gained the migraine treatment Nurtec ODT (rimegepant) and zavegepant, in phase 3 for migraine, the "new" Biohaven still has a substantial pipeline, but no marketed products.
- In phase 3, Biohaven (BHVN) has taldefgrobep alfa for spinal muscular atrophy and troriluzole for spinocerebular ataxia and obsessive-compulsive disorder. In phase 1, it has BHV-7000 for refractory focal epilepsy and several other indications.
