Eagle Point Credit goes ex dividend tomorrow
Oct. 06, 2022
- Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) has declared $0.14/share monthly dividend, in line with previous.
- Payable Oct. 31; for shareholders of record Oct. 11; ex-div Oct. 7.
- Payable Nov. 30; for shareholders of record Nov. 10; ex-div Nov. 9.
- Payable Dec. 30; for shareholders of record Dec. 12; ex-div Dec. 9.
- Eagle Point Credit has declared a special distribution to common stockholders of $0.25 per share which is paid on
