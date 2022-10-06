Eagle Point Credit goes ex dividend tomorrow

Oct. 06, 2022 1:52 PM ETEagle Point Credit Company Inc. (ECC)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor18 Comments
  • Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) has declared $0.14/share monthly dividend, in line with previous.
  • Payable Oct. 31; for shareholders of record Oct. 11; ex-div Oct. 7.
  • Payable Nov. 30; for shareholders of record Nov. 10; ex-div Nov. 9.
  • Payable Dec. 30; for shareholders of record Dec. 12; ex-div Dec. 9.
  • Eagle Point Credit has declared a special distribution to common stockholders of $0.25 per share which is paid on
  • See ECC Dividend Scorecard, Yield Chart, & Dividend Growth.

