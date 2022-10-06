Expect the unemployment rate to "creep up" as the Federal Reserves rate hikes take hold, said Thursday Chicago Fed President Charles Evans at the Illinois Chamber of Commerce annual luncheon.

"Inflation is very high right now and that’s the issue that’s top of mind for the Federal Resererve and everyone," he said.

"Momentum in core inflation" is most concerning to the Fed, he added. High inflation has spread from a limited number of sectors to a much broader range of products, Evans said.

He acknowledges that the central bank acted a little later than it probably should have. "Looking back, I could see that we should have started earlier," he said.

Evans expects its balance sheet reduction to be completed in about three years. "Our balance sheet will always grow with the U.S. economy," he said. "It will never be back at the $800B level it was in 2007."

Updated at 1:55 PM ET: The Fed's dot plot median expectation is that it will raise rates by 125 more basis points over the next two meetings. He declined to estimate how much the next hike would be.

Still, "there's a good amount of strength in the U.S. economy," he said. Evans is optimistic that economic growth is picking up in the second half of 2022.