Westlake upgraded to Neutral at UBS on favorable risk-reward

Westlake (NYSE:WLK) on Thursday was upgraded to a Neutral rating from Sell by analysts at UBS. The bank said the risk-reward ratio is more balanced for the chemical maker after its stock declined by about 40% from midyear highs.

“With heightened demand risk near term it's too early for us to get more constructive, but we believe at these levels the downside is nearly priced in,” Joshua Spector, analyst at UBS, said in an Oct. 6 report.

UBS lowered its Q3 EPS estimate for Westlake to$4.97 from $5.34, compared with the consensus estimate of $4.74. The bank raised its price target to $95 a share from $92, based on an enterprise value-to-EBITDA multiple of about 4 times.

Westlake has fallen 7% this year, compared with a 22% decline for the S&P 500 Stock Index (SP500).

KeyBanc in August downgraded chemical producers including Westlake, Dow (DOW) and LyondellBasell Industries (LYB) to Underweight from Sector Weight because of declines in prices for different kinds of plastics made by the companies.

Westlalke’s products include polyvinyl chloride (PVC), a plastic that’s commonly used in pipes, siding and trim for homes. It also makes chlorine and caustic soda, or chlor-alkali, that are used in a variety of industrial and consumer products.

Seeking Alpha contributor Michael Fitzsimmons rates Westlake (WLK) as a Buy based on its price-to-earnings multiple.