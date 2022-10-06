Novartis division Sandoz reports supply issue of generic ADHD drug Adderall - Bloomberg
Oct. 06, 2022 2:13 PM ETTeva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA), NVSBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Amid a continuing nationwide shortage of generic versions of the attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder drug Adderall (mixed amphetamine salts), Novartis (NYSE:NVS) unit Sandoz, the second largest maker of the treatment, is reporting new supply issues.
- Sandoz, which previously said it was only having problems with the extended-release version, is now experiencing challenges with the immediate-release version, Bloomberg reported.
- Several drug companies now have shortages of one or both versions of generic Adderall, according to data compiled by the University of Utah's Drug Information Service. This includes Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA), the largest supplier in the US.
- In August, Bloomberg reported that Adderall prescriptions in the US have hit record highs this year due to more diagnoses and increased availability through online startups.
