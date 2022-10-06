Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) -0.3% in Thursday's trading despite winning an upgrade to Buy from Neutral with an $88 price target at Goldman Sachs, which also downgraded Reliance Steel (NYSE:RS) to Neutral from Buy with a $201 PT; the latter's shares -3.5%.

Goldman believes Steel Dynamics (STLD) continues to have underappreciated earnings potential that could drive consensus earnings revisions higher and robust free cash flow generation that could grow capital returns.

On Reliance Steel (RS), the downgrade stems from recent outperformance and emerging risks to consumer product and residential end markets impacted by elevated inflation and weakening consumer confidence.

More broadly, Goldman does not see raw material cost push or supply/demand fundamentals that would support near-term steel price (SLX) increases, with scrap prices softening and the macroeconomic environment remaining uncertain.

Steel prices have been falling, but Steel Dynamics (STLD) recently guided Q3 earnings above consensus and said it expected flat rolled steel prices will stabilize.