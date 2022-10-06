Paramount loses key program exec with Nevins' departure
Oct. 06, 2022 2:50 PM ETParamount Global (PARA), PARAABy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) (NASDAQ:PARAA) is losing a key programming executive as David Nevins says he will leave the company at year-end, the WSJ reports.
- Nevins' title was chairman and chief executive of the Paramount Premium Group, and chief creative officer of scripted content for the Paramount+ streaming service. That gave him oversight of several critical units, including the Showtime network, Paramount Television Studios and Black Entertainment Television.
- Nevins told the WSJ that he had no definitive next plans but wanted to exit in the prime of his career. Meanwhile, he's been rumored to consider departing, and his autonomy was cut in recent years as the company consolidated executive responsibilities.
- CEO Bob Bakish praised Nevins' leadership at Showtime and Paramount+, and said Nevins' departure clears the way for more responsibility for three other senior executives: Chris McCarthy (taking over Showtime), George Cheeks (taking oversight of BET and Paramount Television Studios) and Tom Ryan (Showtime streaming).
- Bakish also said it presented an opportunity for Paramount to more closely align studios, networks and streaming.
