Judge sets hearing in Thacker Pass lithium mine case for January

Oct. 06, 2022

Greenbushes Lithium Mine

ZambeziShark

  • The judge presiding over the Thacker Pass lithium mine case in Nevada has set a hearing for January.
  • Judge Miranda Du set Jan. 5 for the hearing to determine if Lithium America Corp. (NYSE:LAC) can go forward with the development of the Lithium mine, according to a court document. Lithium America fell 2.1%.
  • Recall in September the same judge denied a request from a few Native American tribes on a preliminary injunction for the Thacker Pass lithium mine.
  • Last July Judge Du also ruled that Lithium America (LAC) may conduct excavation work at its Thacker Pass lithium mine site in Nevada, denying a request from environmentalists who said the work could harm sage grouse and other wildlife.
  • Developing story ...

