Binance secures permanent license to operate crypto exchange in Kazakhstan

Oct. 06, 2022 3:02 PM ETBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

Map of Kazakhstan

naruedom

  • Binance has received a permanent license from the AIFC Financial Services Authority, allowing it to provide its cryptocurrency trading services in Kazakhstan, it said in a blog post Thursday.
  • The news comes after the crypto exchange won preliminary regulatory approval in mid-August to operate in the country.
  • In addition to exchange trading services, Binance can now offer conversion services, deposit and withdrawal of fiat currencies and crypto storage.
  • Binance is expanding its global footprint while staying compliant with regulations, which vary by country. At the end of September, the exchange entered New Zealand to offer crypto trading, non-fungible tokens and staking. That was followed by its move to extend its services for retail and institutional investors in Dubai, a hub spot for the space.
  • "Binance has taken another step in its quest to be a compliance-focused exchange," said Gleb Kostarev, the company's Asia director.
  • Previously, (Aug. 26) Binance to accelerate blockchain sector in Busan, South Korea.

Comments

