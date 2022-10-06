General Dynamics unit awarded $533M contract for Virginia-class submarine support

Oct. 06, 2022 3:22 PM ETGeneral Dynamics Corporation (GD)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor

  • General Dynamics Electric Boat, a unit of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD), on Thursday said it had been awarded a U.S. Navy contract modification valued at $532.9M for services related to Virginia-class attack submarines.
  • General Dynamics Electric Boat designs, builds, repairs and upgrades nuclear submarines for the U.S. Navy.
  • Work under the contract modification will be performed in Groton, Conn., and Newport News, Va., the company said in a statement.
  • General Dynamics Electric Boat said it would provide lead-year support, development studies and design efforts.
  • The project is expected to be completed by Oct. next year.
  • General Dynamics (GD) stock -1% to $223.25 in afternoon trading.

