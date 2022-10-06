Cerity, subsidiary of Employers and Thimble join hands for insurance products solutions for small businesses
Oct. 06, 2022 3:29 PM ETEmployers Holdings, Inc. (EIG)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Cerity, part of Employers Holdings (NYSE:EIG) has teamed up with Thimble to provide small business owners with a full suite of easy-to-access insurance solutions to protect their employees and businesses.
- Cerity is a digital provider of workers’ compensation insurance policies.
- "Our goal is to provide a one-stop shop for small business owners as they navigate all of their business insurance coverage needs," said Jay Bregman, Co-Founder & CEO at Thimble. "Working with Cerity will help make this a reality, by solving a key challenge and allowing Thimble to provide our customers with world-class workers’ compensation insurance in addition to our suite of products."
