Aehr Test Systems Non-GAAP EPS of $0.05 beats by $0.04, revenue of $10.67M beats by $2.15M
Oct. 06, 2022 4:08 PM ETAehr Test Systems (AEHR)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Aehr Test Systems press release (NASDAQ:AEHR): FQ1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.05 beats by $0.04.
- Revenue of $10.67M (+88.8% Y/Y) beats by $2.15M.
- Bookings were $19.1 million for the quarter ended August 31, 2022.
- Backlog as of August 31, 2022 was $19.5 million.
- Total cash and cash equivalents as of August 31, 2022 were $36.1 million, up from $6.5 million at the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2022.
- Outlook: For the fiscal year ending May 31, 2023, Aehr is reiterating its previously provided guidance for total revenue to be at least $60 million to $70 million vs. consensus of $62.05M , with strong profit margins similar to last fiscal year. Aehr also continues to expect bookings to grow faster than revenues in fiscal 2023 as the ramp in demand for silicon carbide in electric vehicles increases exponentially throughout the decade.
- Shares +9.81%.
