LightPath Technologies provides estimated impact of Hurricane Ian on Q1 revenue

Oct. 06, 2022 4:08 PM ETLightPath Technologies, Inc. (LPTH)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) on Thursday provided an update regarding the impact of Hurricane Ian on its largest manufacturing facility in Orlando, Florida.
  • LPTH closed its Orlando facilities nearly three days last week, which were the final three days of the fiscal quarter.
  • LPTH CEO Sam Rubin said the closure resulted in a delay of shipments, which impacted Q1 revenue by $400K-$700K, according to the firm's initial estimates.
  • "... we do not believe there will be any additional material adverse financial impact to LPTH's revenue or costs as a result of Hurricane Ian," he added.

