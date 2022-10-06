Levi Strauss Non-GAAP EPS of $0.40 beats by $0.03, revenue of $1.52B misses by $80M

Oct. 06, 2022 4:12 PM ETLevi Strauss & Co. (LEVI)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Levi Strauss press release (NYSE:LEVI): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.40 beats by $0.03.
  • Revenue of $1.52B (+1.3% Y/Y) misses by $80M.
  • Adjusted gross margin was 56.9%, 60 basis points below Q3 2021.
  • Adjusted EBIT margin was 12.4%, down from 14.8% in Q3 2021.
  • Company returned approximately $74 million in capital to shareholders.
  • Cash and cash equivalents were $499 million and short-term investments were $101 million, while total liquidity was approximately $1.4 billion.
  • The company’s leverage ratio was 1.1 as compared to 1.6 at the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2021.
  • 2022 Outlook: Reported net revenues growth of 6.7% to 7.0% vs. consensus of $6.41B, representing 11.5% to 12% net revenues growth on a constant-currency basis.
  • Adjusted diluted EPS of $1.44 to $1.49 vs. consensus of $1.54, inclusive of incremental FX headwinds of $0.0 since last reported in July
  • Shares -3.58%.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.