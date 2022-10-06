Levi Strauss Non-GAAP EPS of $0.40 beats by $0.03, revenue of $1.52B misses by $80M
Oct. 06, 2022 4:12 PM ETLevi Strauss & Co. (LEVI)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Levi Strauss press release (NYSE:LEVI): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.40 beats by $0.03.
- Revenue of $1.52B (+1.3% Y/Y) misses by $80M.
- Adjusted gross margin was 56.9%, 60 basis points below Q3 2021.
- Adjusted EBIT margin was 12.4%, down from 14.8% in Q3 2021.
- Company returned approximately $74 million in capital to shareholders.
- Cash and cash equivalents were $499 million and short-term investments were $101 million, while total liquidity was approximately $1.4 billion.
- The company’s leverage ratio was 1.1 as compared to 1.6 at the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2021.
- 2022 Outlook: Reported net revenues growth of 6.7% to 7.0% vs. consensus of $6.41B, representing 11.5% to 12% net revenues growth on a constant-currency basis.
- Adjusted diluted EPS of $1.44 to $1.49 vs. consensus of $1.54, inclusive of incremental FX headwinds of $0.0 since last reported in July
- Shares -3.58%.
Comments (1)