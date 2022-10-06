FUKUI COMPUTER and Bentley Systems join hands for digital transformation in infrastructure

Oct. 06, 2022 4:15 PM ETBentley Systems, Incorporated (BSY)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • FUKUI COMPUTER will leverage digital technologies from Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) to provide solutions for Digital Transformation in Japan’s infrastructure field promoted by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport, and Tourism.
  • In Japan, there are concerns about the increasing shortage of labor in the infrastructure field, which is impacting the ability to take measures to mitigate aging infrastructure.
  • Carsten Gerke, senior VP of strategic channels with Bentley Systems, said, “Collaborating with FUKUI COMPUTER benefits all parties. End users will benefit from cutting-edge, world-class digital technology and trusted local expertise. Bentley will address the demanding Japanese infrastructure market and i-Construction regulations through the market leader in Japan, while FUKUI COMPUTER will provide the most innovative digital twin solutions to dramatically improve the construction industry in Japan.”

