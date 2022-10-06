Mondelēz International backs long-term growth targets

Mondelēz International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) reinforced the company’s commitment to its four strategic pillars as part of celebrating its 10th anniversary.

MDLZ aims to accelerate growth and focusing its portfolio on generating 90% of revenue in chocolate and biscuits, including baked snacks.

The food company will invest more than $1B in a bid to become the digital commerce snacks leader. The target is to deliver 20% of revenue from digital channels by 2030 while also advancing future-forward commercial growth capabilities.

MDLZ is also looking to drive positive change at scale across the company’s focused set of environmental, social, and governance priorities, which it thinks will create long-term value for both the business and its stakeholders.

