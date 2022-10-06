Park Aerospace GAAP EPS of $0.09, revenue of $13.88M
Oct. 06, 2022 4:18 PM ETPark Aerospace Corp. (PKE)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Park Aerospace press release (NYSE:PKE): Q2 GAAP EPS of $0.09.
- Revenue of $13.88M (+1.9% Y/Y).
- The Company had no pretax restructuring charges in the 2023 fiscal year second quarter compared to $170,000 in the 2022 fiscal year second quarter.
- Adjusted EBITDA for the 2023 fiscal year second quarter was $2,709,000 compared to $3,232,000 for the 2022 fiscal year second quarter and $2,804,000 for the 2023 fiscal year first quarter.
Park reported basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.19 for the 2023 fiscal year’s first six months compared to $0.23 for the 2022 fiscal year’s first six months. Basic and diluted earnings per share before special items were $0.19 for the 2023 fiscal year’s first six months compared to $0.24 for the 2022 fiscal year’s first six months.
Comments