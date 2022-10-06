FDA says more than 2.5M U.S. middle & high school students use e-cigarettes

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has estimated that more than 2.5M school students in the country use e-cigarettes, a statistic that the regulator said had left it "deeply concerned".

The findings were published in a report by the FDA in coordination with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and were the result of a study conducted between January and May this year.

The study was administered as an online survey and found that about 1 in 10 U.S. middle and high school students were vaping, with nearly 85% of them admitting to the use of flavored vapes.

"It's clear that we still have a serious public health problem that threatens the years of progress we have made combatting youth tobacco product use," FDA Commissioner Robert Califf said in a statement on Thursday.

The 2.5M estimate in the latest report was an increase from the 2.06M student e-cigarette users reported in 2021.

The FDA has been trying to crack down on vaping use in students for years by targeting e-cigarette makers. In 2020, the agency banned all vaping flavors except tobacco and menthol.

In the latest report, the FDA found that the top three brands used by student e-cigarette users were Puff Bar, British American Tobacco's (NYSE:BTI) Vuse and Hyde.

JUUL, once the dominant vaping products maker in the U.S., was not named in the top three. Last week, Altria (NYSE:MO) exercised its right to end its noncompete agreement with JUUL.

The FDA additionally said it was issuing a warning letter to Puff Bar for delivering e-cigarettes in the U.S. without a marketing approval. The agency also said it had denied premarket tobacco applications for 32 Hyde e-cigarettes.

