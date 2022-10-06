FDA says more than 2.5M U.S. middle & high school students use e-cigarettes

Oct. 06, 2022 4:21 PM ETBritish American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI), BTAFF, MO, PM, IMBBY, JAPAY, VGR, RLXBy: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor25 Comments

Set of colorful disposable electronic cigarettes on a black background with colour smoke. The concept of modern smoking, vaping and nicotine.

Yaroslav Litun/iStock via Getty Images

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has estimated that more than 2.5M school students in the country use e-cigarettes, a statistic that the regulator said had left it "deeply concerned".

The findings were published in a report by the FDA in coordination with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and were the result of a study conducted between January and May this year.

The study was administered as an online survey and found that about 1 in 10 U.S. middle and high school students were vaping, with nearly 85% of them admitting to the use of flavored vapes.

"It's clear that we still have a serious public health problem that threatens the years of progress we have made combatting youth tobacco product use," FDA Commissioner Robert Califf said in a statement on Thursday.

The 2.5M estimate in the latest report was an increase from the 2.06M student e-cigarette users reported in 2021.

The FDA has been trying to crack down on vaping use in students for years by targeting e-cigarette makers. In 2020, the agency banned all vaping flavors except tobacco and menthol.

In the latest report, the FDA found that the top three brands used by student e-cigarette users were Puff Bar, British American Tobacco's (NYSE:BTI) Vuse and Hyde.

JUUL, once the dominant vaping products maker in the U.S., was not named in the top three. Last week, Altria (NYSE:MO) exercised its right to end its noncompete agreement with JUUL.

The FDA additionally said it was issuing a warning letter to Puff Bar for delivering e-cigarettes in the U.S. without a marketing approval. The agency also said it had denied premarket tobacco applications for 32 Hyde e-cigarettes.

Other tobacco/vaping stocks: Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM), Imperial Brands (OTCQX:IMBBY), Japan Tobacco (OTCPK:JAPAY), Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) and RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX).

Recommended For You

Comments (25)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.