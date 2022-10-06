Neptune Wellness launches $6M registered direct offering and concurrent private placement
Oct. 06, 2022 4:22 PM ETNeptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT), NEPT:CABy: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- Health and wellness company Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSX:NEPT:CA) is launching a $6M registered direct offering and concurrent private placement.
- The company has entered into definitive agreements with institutional investors for the purchase and sale of 3,208,557 shares and warrants to purchase up to 6,417,114 shares.
- The combined purchase price for one share and one warrant will be $1.87.
- The warrants will have an exercise price of $1.62 per share.
- The net proceeds are expected to be used for working capital and other general corporate purposes.
- The offering and private placement are expected to close on or about Oct. 11.
- Source: Press Release
