Oct. 06, 2022

  • Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) has appointed Keith A. Jezek on Thursday as its new chief executive officer and a members of its board effective immediately.
  • He is succeeding John Flynn, the company's co-founder who will retire as CEO and keep his role as chairman of the board.
  • Ross Jessup, Open Lending's (LPRO) president and chief operating officer who founded the company with Flynn in 2000, is also retiring and transitioning to an advisory role.
  • In his previous role, Jezek was the leader of Cox Automotive's Retail Solutions Group.
  • Of note, Open Lending (LPRO), which specializes in auto lending services, said it remains on track to achieve its 2022 outlook, and it will report Q3 earnings in November.
