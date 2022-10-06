Open Lending names Keith Jezek new CEO, succeeding co-founder John Flynn
Oct. 06, 2022 4:30 PM ETOpen Lending Corporation (LPRO)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) has appointed Keith A. Jezek on Thursday as its new chief executive officer and a members of its board effective immediately.
- He is succeeding John Flynn, the company's co-founder who will retire as CEO and keep his role as chairman of the board.
- Ross Jessup, Open Lending's (LPRO) president and chief operating officer who founded the company with Flynn in 2000, is also retiring and transitioning to an advisory role.
- In his previous role, Jezek was the leader of Cox Automotive's Retail Solutions Group.
- Of note, Open Lending (LPRO), which specializes in auto lending services, said it remains on track to achieve its 2022 outlook, and it will report Q3 earnings in November.
