Griffon expects to provide update on sale or merger in November

Oct. 06, 2022 4:32 PM ETGriffon Corporation (GFF)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
  • Griffon (NYSE:GFF) said it expects to provide an update on the strategic alternatives process by the end of November together with the release of its fourth quarter financial results.
  • In May, the company had said it is reviewing strategic alternatives to maximize shareholder value including a sale, merger, divestiture, recapitalization or other strategic transaction.
  • There is no assurance that the process will result in any transaction being entered into or consummated, the company said.
  • Goldman Sachs & Co is the financial advisor and Dechert is legal counsel to assist in the review process.
  • (GFF) is up 1.5% after market closed.

