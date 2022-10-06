Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) will post up its sequel Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery into theaters for a week in November, a month before it starts exclusive streaming on the service.

Netflix is calling it a "theatrical sneak preview event," but it's another indication of the company's modest ambitions for theatrical releases, particularly given a slack film release schedule of late.

The film is directed by Rian Johnson and marks a follow-up to his 2019 film Knives Out, a modest surprise hit that grossed $311.6M worldwide. It returns Daniel Craig in a starring role, along with Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson and Dave Bautista.

And it will appear in just about 600 theaters across the big three U.S. chains (AMC (AMC), Regal and Cinemark (CNK)) in time for Thanksgiving, Nov. 23-29, before debuting globally on Netflix Dec. 23.

In March 2021, Netflix bought into the film series, paying some $469M for the rights to two sequels from Johnson.