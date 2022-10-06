Lyell Immunopharma gets FDA nod to start phase 1 trial of its cancer therapy LYL845

Oct. 06, 2022 4:41 PM ETLyell Immunopharma, Inc. (LYEL)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
  • Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) on Thursday said the U.S. FDA had cleared its investigational new drug application to start a phase 1 trial for its experimental cancer therapy LYL845.
  • LYEL stock +4.1% to $8.42 after hours.
  • LYL485 is a tumor infiltrating lymphocyte enhanced with LYEL's reprogramming technology.
  • The early-stage trial will evaluate LYL485 as a treatment for melanoma, the most serious type of skin cancer, LYEL said in a statement.
  • The trial will also have expansion cohorts for patients with non-small cell lung cancer and colorectal cancer.
  • Initial data presentation from the trial is expected in 2024.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.