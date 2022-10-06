Lyell Immunopharma gets FDA nod to start phase 1 trial of its cancer therapy LYL845
Oct. 06, 2022 4:41 PM ETLyell Immunopharma, Inc. (LYEL)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) on Thursday said the U.S. FDA had cleared its investigational new drug application to start a phase 1 trial for its experimental cancer therapy LYL845.
- LYL485 is a tumor infiltrating lymphocyte enhanced with LYEL's reprogramming technology.
- The early-stage trial will evaluate LYL485 as a treatment for melanoma, the most serious type of skin cancer, LYEL said in a statement.
- The trial will also have expansion cohorts for patients with non-small cell lung cancer and colorectal cancer.
- Initial data presentation from the trial is expected in 2024.
